ZVCHAIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $19.55 million and $1.46 million worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.02580439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00184364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 478,044,742 coins and its circulating supply is 465,873,871 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

