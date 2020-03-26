$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.83. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.84.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 78,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,015. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

