$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. Zynex posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

Shares of NYSE:ZYXI opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

