-$0.05 EPS Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.03. Briggs & Stratton posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BGG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 1,939,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,318. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 736,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

