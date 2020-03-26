$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 177,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.03 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.20. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Software by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in American Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

