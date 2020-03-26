-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 2,620,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,234. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inseego by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inseego by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inseego by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

