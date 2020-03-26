$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. State Street Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,104. The company has a market cap of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

