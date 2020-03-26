-$0.12 EPS Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANW. ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

In other S&W Seed news, Director Robert D. Straus bought 15,000 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Also, insider Mfp Partners Lp acquired 22,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,351 shares of company stock worth $129,137. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

