-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

ASLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 193,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.66.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.