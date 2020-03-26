$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $678,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,984,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

