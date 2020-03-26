$0.21 EPS Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,496.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 272,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 749,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,246. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.94 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

