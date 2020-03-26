-$0.22 EPS Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

EB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.63. 2,178,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,895. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $644.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 671,167 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after buying an additional 671,167 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after buying an additional 169,344 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after buying an additional 465,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 205,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

