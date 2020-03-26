$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.05). Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

