$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.73. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

