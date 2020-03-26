-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,162,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000.

Shares of VIR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

