$0.72 EPS Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. CSG Systems International posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

