$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.90. Baidu reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Baidu stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Baidu by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.