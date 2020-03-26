-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.32 million.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 541,496 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 456,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

