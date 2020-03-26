$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. 520,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

