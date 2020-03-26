$0.76 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,969. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

