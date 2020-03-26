$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

