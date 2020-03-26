0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.0534 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004296 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

