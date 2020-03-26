0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Tops $101.81 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. 0x has a market cap of $101.81 million and $14.24 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Bithumb and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Crex24, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Upbit, ABCC, Fatbtc, IDEX, Radar Relay, FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Coinone, Independent Reserve, C2CX, AirSwap, Huobi, BitMart, BitBay, WazirX, ZB.COM, DDEX, Koinex, GOPAX, Bitbns, Binance, Bilaxy, Iquant, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, Zebpay, Bittrex, Poloniex, Gatecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

