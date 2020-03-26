0xBitcoin Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $526,607.88 and approximately $646,190.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.04820036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.