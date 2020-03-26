$1.22 EPS Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. LogMeIn reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LogMeIn.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOGM shares. Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LogMeIn by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LogMeIn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 927,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.