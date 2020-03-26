$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.19. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $9.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,853. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

