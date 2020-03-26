$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after buying an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $22,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $125.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

