$1.33 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.