$10.94 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post sales of $10.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.88 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $45.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.13 million to $46.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.19 million, with estimates ranging from $46.17 million to $48.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.26. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

