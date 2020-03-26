$108.75 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $108.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the highest is $110.21 million. Denny’s reported sales of $151.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $455.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $456.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $453.38 million, with estimates ranging from $452.30 million to $454.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 203,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $579.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

