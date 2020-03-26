109,287 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,287 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,234,000. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,522,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

