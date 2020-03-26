$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $53.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.35 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $64.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

