$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $11.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $47.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $49.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.41 million, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

