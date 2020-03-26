1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

ETR:DRI traded up €1.72 ($2.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €19.66 ($22.86). The company had a trading volume of 407,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €14.63 ($17.01) and a 1-year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

