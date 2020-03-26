110,629 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.56. 141,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.