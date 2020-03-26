111,867 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

VOT stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,195. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

