$119.43 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report $119.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.04 million. 8X8 posted sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $444.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.65 million to $444.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $543.33 million, with estimates ranging from $530.60 million to $559.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of EGHT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

