119,300 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 256,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,697,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.