119,680 Shares in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Farmer Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,039,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 77,872 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 66,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Farmer Bros stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Farmer Bros Co has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.