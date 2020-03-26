123,526 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 64,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 118,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,558. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

