1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

1&1 Drillisch stock traded up €1.72 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €19.66 ($22.86). 407,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €14.63 ($17.01) and a twelve month high of €39.08 ($45.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.