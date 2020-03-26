1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.78 ($36.95).

Shares of ETR:DRI traded up €1.19 ($1.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €19.13 ($22.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €14.63 ($17.01) and a 52 week high of €39.08 ($45.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.82.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

