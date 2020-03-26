12,633 Shares in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Novanta by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 119,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

