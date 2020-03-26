1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

ETR:DRI traded up €1.72 ($2.00) on Thursday, hitting €19.66 ($22.86). 407,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €14.63 ($17.01) and a 52 week high of €39.08 ($45.44). The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

