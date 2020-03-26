1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.78 ($36.95).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI stock traded up €1.72 ($2.00) on Thursday, reaching €19.66 ($22.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €14.63 ($17.01) and a 52 week high of €39.08 ($45.44). The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.