$15.98 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $15.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.27 million and the lowest is $15.71 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $14.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.71 million to $63.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.97 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $72.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

In related news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at $898,151.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

