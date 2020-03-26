168,518 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,651,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.48. 431,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

