17,413 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,104,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

