188,663 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 188,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $777,620,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 170,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,074. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

