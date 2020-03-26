18,895,874 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,895,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $759,992,000. Capital World Investors owned 5.78% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 112.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

